Lieutenant Christopher Rengel

Christopher Rengel is a police lieutenant in Union City, New Jersey, with more than 20 years of law enforcement experience in patrol supervision, internal affairs, investigations and executive staff assignments. He recently earned a Doctor of Education (EdD) in Educational Leadership with a concentration in Higher Education from Saint Elizabeth University.

Rengel’s doctoral research focused on body-worn camera perceptions among campus law enforcement officers and stakeholders, with an emphasis on police-community engagement, accountability and organizational leadership. As a practitioner-scholar, his interests include police supervision, leadership development, body-worn camera implementation, organizational reform and evidence-based policing practices.