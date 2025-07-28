N.Y. raises police exam age cap to 43 in push to grow recruitment pool
The new law raises the maximum age at the time of the written exam from 35 to 43, with waivers allowing military veterans to apply at up to 50 years of age
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A change in New York state law will soon allow older applicants to pursue a career in law enforcement, WXXI reported.
Beginning Sept. 1, the eligible age to take the state’s written exam to become a police officer will increase from 35 to 43. The Rochester Police Department, currently down roughly 100 officers from its budgeted 720, hopes the change will attract new applicants, particularly former military members and out-of-state retired officers.
“If I had $1 for every time myself or some of my staff was out recruiting or at events, and we were talking to someone ... and they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m 36 or I’m 39, darn I can’t do it, I really wanted to do it,’” Rochester Sgt. Justin Collins told WXXI.
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The change comes amid growing recruitment challenges nationwide. A 2024 report from the International Association of Chiefs of Police called the staffing issue a “continuing crisis,” with the average department down about 10% in personnel.
Nearly two-thirds of departments surveyed said they had cut back services due to short staffing, according to the report.
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The law also allows former military members to apply for age waivers, permitting some to test as late as age 50. That flexibility could allow some retirees to earn a second pension after serving another 20 years in law enforcement.
While RPD receives up to 900 applications per year, most candidates are eliminated through written, physical and psychological exams. In 2023, only 12% of applicants passed the physical fitness test.
Collins pointed to shifting work trends, post-pandemic employment preferences and increased public scrutiny of policing following the 2020 death of George Floyd as key factors behind the shrinking applicant pool.
Some law enforcement leaders are cautiously optimistic. Greece Police Chief Michael Wood, a 38-year veteran, said it remains to be seen whether older candidates will step forward.
“I really don’t know the legislative intent, how they came up with that number,” Wood told WXXI. “I can’t say that I’m aware of a lot of people in their early 40s who want to come on this job. It’s hard to tell.”
Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi, in his 30th year of service, agreed the number of interested older applicants may be limited, but sees potential.
“I look back, could I have done it at 43? Would I have been interested in doing it at 43? Probably not, if I was already in a career,” Catholdi said. “However, I think there are candidates out there.”
Should the recruitment age be raised? Share your opinions below.
Police1 readers respond
- I was a police officer and sergeant in California before relocating to Arizona to assist with a family business matter. Once that issue was resolved, I re-entered law enforcement and concluded my Arizona police career as a commander in a suburban Phoenix metropolitan agency. I then worked for the State Department of Homeland Security, managing border security grant programs. After 12 years with the state, I retired for good. However, a sheriff in a small rural Arizona county asked me to assist with grants and administrative functions. He offered to help me get recertified with Arizona POST (since Arizona POST certification expires if you don’t work in a law enforcement capacity for three years). So, at 64 years old, I took the AZ POST Peace Officer Waiver Examination process, which included a polygraph, psychological evaluation, medical exam, POST written test, and the Peace Officer Physical Agility Test (POPAT). The POPAT consists of two 6-foot walls (brick and fencing), a 99-yard obstacle course, a 150-pound dummy drag, and a 500-yard run. I was 64, but I was determined to succeed. Testing near me at the Phoenix PD Academy were Phoenix PD candidates, all in their 20s. Over 50% of them could not pass the physical agility test. The Phoenix PD Academy sergeant told me that many applicants today don’t prepare for the POPAT and, more importantly, “just don’t want to do it.” I, however, passed the physical test, along with the other hiring processes, and am now, once again, AZ POST certified as a reserve sheriff’s deputy. Age is no barrier if you mentally and physically prepare for the hiring process.
- If they can pass all the tests,why not? They’ll have to pass annual agility tests and if they get to the point they can’t pass them, time to retire. There are already good officers out there working the streets in their 40s, 50s and even 60s now.
- Yes police age should reach 36 to 41. I agree.
- Yes, I believe the recruitment age should be raised — or even removed. Many people want to serve their communities, but departmental age limits prevent them from applying. If someone can pass the required tests, they should be allowed to do the job. With staffing shortages affecting law enforcement agencies across the country, departments and governments need to think outside the box and explore new ways to build their ranks. This is a good start.
- There shouldn’t be an age limit. As long as you’re healthy and capable, why not? Everyone deserves a chance to achieve their dream of becoming a police officer — no matter their age.
- They should set the age limit at 35 — I believe that’s a good number. I joined the LAPD at 34 and served for 30 years. Yes, I was in shape for my age.
- I’m a 44-year-old officer but would love to take a NYS police job but the law still excludes many. There shouldn’t be a age requirement, it should be based on each individual’s fitness and experience!
- Yes, the age limit should be raised to at least 45 because there are many strong capable people ready and willing to work on the police force that have been aged out, so by raising the age limit it opens opportunities for those who want to join.
- Retired officers have so much to giv e— prior training, a wealth of knowledge, experience, community policing, crime prevention and more — bring them out of retirement and put their skills and talent to work if they’re willing.
- I think NYPD should be up to 45 years old. There are a lot of people of that age able and fit for an NYPD officer position. We have a lot of Peace officer they are a go candidate to become NYPD, but because of the age, they can’t be NYPD.