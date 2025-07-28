N.Y. raises police exam age cap to 43 in push to grow recruitment pool

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A change in New York state law will soon allow older applicants to pursue a career in law enforcement, WXXI reported.

Beginning Sept. 1, the eligible age to take the state’s written exam to become a police officer will increase from 35 to 43. The Rochester Police Department, currently down roughly 100 officers from its budgeted 720, hopes the change will attract new applicants, particularly former military members and out-of-state retired officers.

“If I had $1 for every time myself or some of my staff was out recruiting or at events, and we were talking to someone ... and they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m 36 or I’m 39, darn I can’t do it, I really wanted to do it,’” Rochester Sgt. Justin Collins told WXXI.

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The change comes amid growing recruitment challenges nationwide. A 2024 report from the International Association of Chiefs of Police called the staffing issue a “continuing crisis,” with the average department down about 10% in personnel.

Nearly two-thirds of departments surveyed said they had cut back services due to short staffing, according to the report.

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The law also allows former military members to apply for age waivers, permitting some to test as late as age 50. That flexibility could allow some retirees to earn a second pension after serving another 20 years in law enforcement.

While RPD receives up to 900 applications per year, most candidates are eliminated through written, physical and psychological exams. In 2023, only 12% of applicants passed the physical fitness test.

Collins pointed to shifting work trends, post-pandemic employment preferences and increased public scrutiny of policing following the 2020 death of George Floyd as key factors behind the shrinking applicant pool.

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Some law enforcement leaders are cautiously optimistic. Greece Police Chief Michael Wood, a 38-year veteran, said it remains to be seen whether older candidates will step forward.

“I really don’t know the legislative intent, how they came up with that number,” Wood told WXXI. “I can’t say that I’m aware of a lot of people in their early 40s who want to come on this job. It’s hard to tell.”

Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi, in his 30th year of service, agreed the number of interested older applicants may be limited, but sees potential.

“I look back, could I have done it at 43? Would I have been interested in doing it at 43? Probably not, if I was already in a career,” Catholdi said. “However, I think there are candidates out there.”

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