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Philip Lukens

Philip Lukens currently serves as the Director of Police, ASC for the TF Green International Airport and previously served as the Chief of Police in Alliance, Nebraska. He is known for his innovative approach to policing. As a leading expert in AI, he has been instrumental in pioneering the use of artificial intelligence in tandem with community policing, significantly enhancing police operations and optimizing patrol methods.

His focus on data-driven strategies and community safety has led to significant reductions in crime rates and use of force. Under Lukens’ leadership, his agency received the Victims Services Award in 2022 from the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He is a member of the IACP-PPSEAI Committee - Human Trafficking Committee, PERF, NIJ LEADS and Future Policing Institute Fellow. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminology from Colorado Technical University. He has also earned multiple certifications, including Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command, PERF’s Senior Management Institute for Police, Supervisor Institute with FBI LEEDA, and IACP’s Leadership in Police Organizations.

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LATEST ARTICLES
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Leadership Institute
Generative AI for operational efficiency: Delivering quality service and A-rated policing
Learn how forward-thinking chiefs are applying AI to streamline documentation, optimize resources and strengthen accountability
November 04, 2025 10:05 PM
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Philip Lukens
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Leadership Institute
Turning data into decisions: Generative AI for investigations and intelligence
From case triage to fentanyl networks, generative AI can transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence — when guided by oversight and ethics
October 27, 2025 01:07 PM
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Philip Lukens
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Leadership Institute
Generative AI 101 for police leaders: What chiefs need to know now
As AI tools move from buzzword to beat partner, chiefs must set policy, establish oversight and ensure transparency before adoption
October 27, 2025 11:58 AM
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Philip Lukens
AI Processor Brain. Machine Learning - Digital Mind Technology Concept
Artificial Intelligence
What Trump’s AI Action Plan means for policing and public safety
From deepfake detection to predictive analytics, Trump’s AI strategy outlines new challenges and capabilities for modern policing
July 28, 2025 05:25 PM
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Philip Lukens
Trump
VISION
What Trump’s executive order on law enforcement signals for the future of AI in policing
The plan outlines stronger support for officers — and opens the door to advanced tools like AI to modernize law enforcement operations
April 30, 2025 05:59 PM
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Philip Lukens
Trump
Artificial Intelligence
How President Trump’s AI executive order could reshape policing
From predictive patrols to real-time misconduct alerts, here’s what Executive Order 14179 means for your department
April 11, 2025 10:00 PM
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Philip Lukens
older male detective working at desk
Data/Information Sharing
Data-driven decision-making: The future of police agencies
An exploration of integrating data analytics into policing
March 19, 2025 03:03 PM
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Philip Lukens
Businessman use artificial intelligence AI technology for enhanced work efficiency data analysis and efficient tools, Unlocking work potential with AI solutions chatbot help solve work problems.
Artificial Intelligence
Automated report writing: Benefits and risks for police
Adding AI to the process can improve efficiency, but beware of these issues
March 01, 2025 12:18 AM
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Philip Lukens
Data analysis science and big data with AI technology. Analyst or Scientist uses a computer and dashboard for analysis of information on complex data sets on computer. Insights development engineer
Real Time Crime Center
Harnessing the power of data analytics in real time crime centers
Data analytics helps process and understand large data sets from various sources, detecting patterns and trends to solve problems and optimize outcomes
February 24, 2025 11:56 PM
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Philip Lukens
Artificial Intelligence AI Assistant Apps - ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Anthropic Claude, Perplexity, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot
VISION
DeepSeek’s AI revolution: A boon or a security threat for law enforcement?
DeepSeek’s advanced AI is reshaping data analysis, but concerns over security, privacy, and foreign influence should have law enforcement agencies on high alert
February 07, 2025 09:22 AM
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Philip Lukens