On-demand webinar: Defending against the evolving threat of organized retail crime (ORC)

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Organized retail crime (ORC) has transcended localized theft to become a sophisticated, multi-jurisdictional enterprise requiring a high-level strategic response. Law enforcement leaders recognize that focusing solely on apprehension is unsustainable; success requires pivoting to network disruption and successful enterprise-level prosecution. This criminal evolution demands a strategic blueprint that integrates proactive intelligence, cutting-edge technology, and seamless public-private sector partnerships.

This essential webinar, co-hosted by Police1 and LiveView Technologies (LVT), features a panel of career law enforcement and research experts, including Detective Steven Jensen and Dr. Cory Lowe of the Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC). We move beyond fundamental theory to examine the tactical and legal frameworks that have proven effective in Utah for targeting and disrupting established criminal pipelines. You will receive a detailed, peer-to-peer analysis of how agencies can transform their operational approach to achieve sustained, high-impact results against ORC.

This is a deep dive into the successful execution of a unified anti-ORC strategy. It provides law enforcement decision-makers with the concrete knowledge necessary to secure budget justification, enhance investigative efficiency and build legally sound cases that result in meaningful consequences for organized criminal syndicates.

By viewing this webinar, you will:



Analyze the operational models and necessary jurisdictional agreements for creating a task force structured to achieve interstate network indictments rather than relying on lower-level, single-site charges.



for creating a task force structured to achieve interstate network indictments rather than relying on lower-level, single-site charges. Discover how rapidly deployable, high-definition surveillance platforms provide the real-time, verifiable digital evidence needed to bridge intelligence gaps, trace criminal activity across multiple locations and elevate case complexity to the enterprise level.



provide the real-time, verifiable digital evidence needed to bridge intelligence gaps, trace criminal activity across multiple locations and elevate case complexity to the enterprise level. Learn proven strategies for establishing resilient data-sharing protocols with retail partners, ensuring investigators receive timely, legally admissible evidence packages, significantly reduce investigative hours and boost prosecution success rates.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“This webinar motivated my understanding going forward for change, it identified issues and it helped me piece things together for my notes. Always a good thing.”

“It was good to hear what other agencies are dealing with.”

“Very informative on the players involved and the problems with identifying subjects.”

“I enjoyed learning most about the technologies being deployed to handle ORC among retailers and other LE agencies.”

“Informative professionals; really knew their stuff.”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Steve Jensen, Corey Lowe

Steve Jensen is a senior program manager with over two decades of experience in law enforcement and public safety. He is a recognized expert in combating organized retail crime and has been honored for his strategic work in community relations and large-scale investigations. Currently, he serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors for the Utah Organized Retail Crime Association.

Cory Lowe serves as the Director of Research at the Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC), where he leads strategic initiatives to enhance safety, security and loss prevention practices across the retail industry. With a Ph.D. in criminology from the University of Florida and years of experience in both academic research and applied settings, Cory bridges the gap between theory and practice by overseeing innovative research collaborations with major retailers, solution providers and public safety partners. At the LPRC, Cory directs a multidisciplinary team of researchers dedicated to analyzing the factors that affect criminal choices, evaluating loss prevention technologies and translating data-driven insights into actionable strategies. His team’s work supports evidence-based decision-making for over 110 of the world’s largest retailers and over 160 solution providers and technology companies. His key research areas include organized retail crime and violent crime prevention, criminal intelligence, how technology can be used to solve many of retail’s greatest safety, security and loss challenges.

