On-demand webinar: Rapid response readiness: Mass casualty pre-planning

Mass shootings and other mass casualty incidents challenge public safety agencies with chaotic, fast-moving environments where every second matters. Effective response requires accurate pre-incident planning, rapid situational awareness and seamless coordination across fire, EMS and law enforcement.
This webinar explores how leading agencies are preparing for these high-stakes events through proactive site documentation and the use of digital tools that transform complex data into actionable insights. You’ll see how pre-planning, environmental capture and shared digital assets can strengthen response, reduce risk and improve safety for both first responders and the communities they serve.
In this webinar, you will learn:
- Why proactive site documentation improves safety and response time.
- How FARO Orbis enables public safety professionals to capture complex environments in minutes for effective pre-incident planning.
- What the FARO Zone 3D software offers to convert scan data into detailed 2D/3D diagrams with hydrants, NFPA 704 placards and access routes.
- Ways shared digital assets enhance coordination across fire, police and EMS teams.
- Techniques to reduce time on-site, minimize risk exposure and improve operational readiness.
WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:
“Great as always!”
“The demonstrations were very interesting.”
“This technology did an excellent job of capturing the scene. Sometimes photos miss details.”
“The speaker was clear and gave a good video demonstration.”
“The level of the technology is incredible with how it shows a scene and the intricate details.”
MEET THE SPEAKER:
Christopher Mondry is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and retired Deputy Sheriff with over 20 years of experience in law enforcement, military service and public safety operations. As a Field Application Engineer at FARO Technologies, he specializes in 3D metrology, UAS integration and forensic tech solutions. A certified FARO Instructor and Part 107 UAS pilot, he bridges tactical fieldwork with advanced analytics and technology implementation.