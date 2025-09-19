On-demand webinar: Rapid response readiness: Mass casualty pre-planning

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Mass shootings and other mass casualty incidents challenge public safety agencies with chaotic, fast-moving environments where every second matters. Effective response requires accurate pre-incident planning, rapid situational awareness and seamless coordination across fire, EMS and law enforcement.

This webinar explores how leading agencies are preparing for these high-stakes events through proactive site documentation and the use of digital tools that transform complex data into actionable insights. You’ll see how pre-planning, environmental capture and shared digital assets can strengthen response, reduce risk and improve safety for both first responders and the communities they serve.

In this webinar, you will learn:



Why proactive site documentation improves safety and response time.



improves safety and response time. How FARO Orbis enables public safety professionals to capture complex environments in minutes for effective pre-incident planning.



enables public safety professionals to capture complex environments in minutes for effective pre-incident planning. What the FARO Zone 3D software offers to convert scan data into detailed 2D/3D diagrams with hydrants, NFPA 704 placards and access routes.



to convert scan data into detailed 2D/3D diagrams with hydrants, NFPA 704 placards and access routes. Ways shared digital assets enhance coordination across fire, police and EMS teams.



across fire, police and EMS teams. Techniques to reduce time on-site, minimize risk exposure and improve operational readiness.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“Great as always!”

“The demonstrations were very interesting.”

“This technology did an excellent job of capturing the scene. Sometimes photos miss details.”

“The speaker was clear and gave a good video demonstration.”

“The level of the technology is incredible with how it shows a scene and the intricate details.”

MEET THE SPEAKER:

Christopher Mondry is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and retired Deputy Sheriff with over 20 years of experience in law enforcement, military service and public safety operations. As a Field Application Engineer at FARO Technologies, he specializes in 3D metrology, UAS integration and forensic tech solutions. A certified FARO Instructor and Part 107 UAS pilot, he bridges tactical fieldwork with advanced analytics and technology implementation.



