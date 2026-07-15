Founded in 2005, Miovision is a global leader in Intelligent Mobility, helping cities enhance road efficiency, optimize traffic flow, and improve safety for all modes of transportation. Using connectivity, advanced sensors, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, Miovision enables the orchestration of transportation systems and road networks. The company is also pioneering the industry’s first GenAI agent for traffic engineering, transforming complex mobility data into high-confidence, actionable insights. Miovision supports more than 5,000 customers in over 68 countries, providing cities with the insights and tools they need to proactively manage traffic.
The company provides a comprehensive platform that integrates data collection, signal performance measures, adaptive signal control, and real-time monitoring. Key solutions include specialized technologies like Emergency Vehicle Preemption (EVP) and Transit Signal Priority (TSP) to ensure public safety and transit reliability. Miovision also offers innovative AI-powered tools, such as the GenAI agent “Mateo,” to help cities unlock actionable insights from complex traffic data.
Through its end-to-end solutions, Miovision aims to bridge the gap between static infrastructure and the demands of modern mobility. By reducing congestion, cutting emissions, and improving road safety, Miovision empowers communities to create smarter, more responsive traffic operations that keep cities moving effectively.
The company provides a comprehensive platform that integrates data collection, signal performance measures, adaptive signal control, and real-time monitoring. Key solutions include specialized technologies like Emergency Vehicle Preemption (EVP) and Transit Signal Priority (TSP) to ensure public safety and transit reliability. Miovision also offers innovative AI-powered tools, such as the GenAI agent “Mateo,” to help cities unlock actionable insights from complex traffic data.
Through its end-to-end solutions, Miovision aims to bridge the gap between static infrastructure and the demands of modern mobility. By reducing congestion, cutting emissions, and improving road safety, Miovision empowers communities to create smarter, more responsive traffic operations that keep cities moving effectively.