Webinar: Safer intersections, safer crews: Proven strategies to reduce collision risk

Date: Tuesday, August 18

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Vehicle crashes are one of the leading causes of line-of-duty injuries and fatalities in law enforcement. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s 2024 End-of-Year Report, traffic-related fatalities jumped 48% in a single year — from 31 officer deaths in 2023 to 46 in 2024 — with 29 fatal vehicle crashes, up from 23 the year before. Motor vehicle crashes were also the leading cause of accidental line-of-duty deaths through the first three quarters of 2024, according to FBI data.

Departments are moving away from reactive driving toward proactive corridor clearing: using connected Cloud-based Emergency Vehicle Preemption (EVP) to clear the path enroute to calls, so officers and civilian drivers are never caught in the dilemma zone when a patrol unit drives through an intersection.

Join Dr. Jeff Barnett, Chief of Police at the Kyle, TX Police Department, and Brian Jones of Miovision for a candid, practical conversation about what’s actually working to reduce intersection collision risk. Discover why intersection crossings remain the most dangerous part of an emergency response and how agencies are reducing risk with a more proactive approach. You’ll learn how cloud-based emergency vehicle preemption (EVP) helps clear traffic ahead of responding officers, reducing stress behind the wheel and eliminating the uncertainty of whether drivers will yield. Dr. Jeff Barnett will share how the Kyle Police Department partnered with Miovision to implement Opticom using existing in-vehicle hardware, helping the agency reduce vehicle collisions to zero after deployment. You’ll also explore the operational and financial advantages of cloud-based EVP and see how many agencies can activate the technology using compatible hardware they may already have, including systems from Whelen, HAAS and Samsara.

By joining this webinar, you will learn to:



Identify the intersection risk factors that make crossings the most dangerous phase of a police response, and explain why forcing an intersection increases collision risk for officers and civilians.



that make crossings the most dangerous phase of a police response, and explain why forcing an intersection increases collision risk for officers and civilians. Differentiate reactive driving from proactive corridor clearing and describe how GPS and cloud-based EVP technology clears traffic ahead of a patrol vehicle’s arrival rather than reacting to it in real time.



and describe how GPS and cloud-based EVP technology clears traffic ahead of a patrol vehicle’s arrival rather than reacting to it in real time. Explain how modern EVP reduces the dilemma zone — the critical window during which cross-traffic must decide whether to stop or proceed — for both responding officers and civilian drivers.



— the critical window during which cross-traffic must decide whether to stop or proceed — for both responding officers and civilian drivers. Translate reduced intersection risk into departmental outcomes — fewer collisions, lower liability exposure, reduced officer stress behind the wheel and improved public trust.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Chief of police



Sheriff



Traffic division commander



Traffic safety officer



Police department IT managers



Fleet manager / Fleet services director



Vehicle maintenance supervisor



Support services commander

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Brian Jones, Jeff Barnett

Brian Jones, Enterprise Account Executive with Miovision, works with cities and public safety agencies to bring smarter, data-driven traffic management to the intersections officers cross every day. With deep expertise at the intersection of transportation infrastructure and public safety operations, Brian helps agencies use Miovision’s platform to improve traffic flow and enhance safety for both drivers and pedestrians — without locking departments into rigid, single-vendor hardware requirements. He brings a consultative, agency-first approach that translates complex traffic technology into practical, real-world safety outcomes.

Chief Jeff Barnett brings more than 32 years of public service to this conversation. He holds a Doctor of Business Administration in Criminal Justice from Northcentral University, along with graduate and undergraduate degrees from LeTourneau University. Since 2011 he has served as Chief of Police at Kyle, TX Police Department, where he has built out major community policing initiatives — including the Citizen’s Police Academy, Community Policing Officers, Mental Health Officer, Juvenile Services Officer, Citizens on Patrol and the Victim Services Unit. His decades leading a growing department give him a firsthand view of what it takes to keep officers — and the communities they serve — safe on the road during every response.