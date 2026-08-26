Monolith Bluetooth Lapel Microphone | Executive Protection Communication Demo

See how executive protection professionals maintain discreet, reliable communications using the Monolith™ Bluetooth Lapel Microphone in a real-world protective detail scenario. This video showcases the Monolith paired with the Whisper™ Listen-Only Earpiece, Cricket™ Wireless Earbuds, and EPC’s Wireless Push-to-Talk (PTT) Button, creating a complete hands-free communication solution.

Designed for public safety, executive protection, and security professionals, the Monolith features a dedicated Bluetooth lapel microphone with AES-128 encrypted communications, 14+ hours of talk time, and a rugged magnetic attachment system. Whether you prefer a traditional covert earpiece or the convenience of wireless earbuds, the Monolith delivers clear, secure communications when every transmission matters.

The Wireless PTT Button takes communication to the next level by allowing users to transmit without reaching for their radio. Secure it to a steering wheel, finger, motorcycle handlebar, bicycle grip, equipment controls, or any convenient surface for instant access to communications while keeping your hands where they need to be. It’s the ideal solution for executive protection, law enforcement, public safety, security personnel, and anyone who needs fast, discreet radio access while staying focused on the task at hand.

Key Features:

• Dedicated lapel microphone for superior voice clarity

• Compatible with wired or wireless earpieces

• Optional Wireless PTT Button for true hands-free radio operation

• Noise cancellation

• AES-128 encrypted Bluetooth communications

• 14+ hour battery life

• Magnetic lapel attachment

• USB-C charging