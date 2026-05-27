National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame

To preserve the history of law enforcement, honor its excellence and foster an appreciation for its historical development and its impact on our culture by collecting, preserving, exhibiting and interpreting its collections for a global audience as well as honoring those who have made outstanding contributions to the profession while providing mental health assistance to current and former law enforcement officers.
Address: 1047 N Main St
Zip Code: 43402
Location: Bowling Green, OH
Main Phone Number: 419-509-3085