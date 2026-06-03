Honoring a lifetime of service

By Megan Stockburger

There are moments in law enforcement that ask people to pause — not because the work has stopped, but because it deserves to be recognized. The National Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is one of those moments. Each year, officers from across the country are honored for careers defined by service, leadership, and a long-standing commitment to protecting others.

At its core, the purpose of the National Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame goes beyond recognition. It’s about preserving the stories that define the profession, setting a standard for what long-term service looks like, and ensuring that the impact of these careers is not lost over time. Each ceremony reinforces that purpose — not just by honoring the past, but by providing a clear example of what commitment, leadership, and service look like over the course of a lifetime.

Law enforcement doesn’t lend itself to simple measurements. There isn’t one defining moment that captures the weight of a career. Instead, it’s built over time through decisions made under pressure, through consistency in the face of uncertainty, and through a responsibility that doesn’t end when a shift is over. The individuals recognized through the National Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in April reflect that reality. Their careers are made up of thousands of moments that required judgment, leadership, and the willingness to act when it mattered most.

What stood out most throughout the ceremony are the stories behind those careers. There were stories of leadership in difficult situations, of officers putting their lives on the line, and even giving their lives in the name of protecting others. The evening was filled with stories of heroism — some immediate and unmistakable, others quieter but just as impactful, defined by years of showing up for a community and doing the job the right way.

“Being a part of the national law-enforcement officers Hall of Fame induction ceremony was more than an honor for GALLS. It’s a commitment celebrating the bravery, sacrifice and dedication of those who serve. Supporting this event is just one way of landing with the law-enforcement community, ensuring their stories of here are never forgotten, and their legacy continues to inspire our future generations.” — Krista Greathouse, GALLS

While the Hall of Fame is centered on honoring a lifetime of service, the evening also reflects something just as important — the future of the profession. This year, Autumn Likes was selected for the Young Officer Award through the National Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. She was also recently named the winner of the Next Generation of Protectors Award, presentedby GALLS and Law Enforcement Today. That kind of recognition, at both levels, speaks to the strength of leadership already emerging within the next generation of officers and reinforces the importance of continuing to support and recognize that growth early in a career.

“The National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame event was a beautiful tribute to not only the inductees, but to the entire law enforcement community. True honor was paid to the men, women, and k9 officers whose stories are inspiring. It was incredible to be surrounded by so many influential and amazing heroes from the past, present, and future!” — Sara Slone, C.O.P.S. National Outreach Director

It’s easy, from the outside, to view law enforcement through a narrow lens. A uniform, a badge, a role. But within the profession, it represents something much heavier. It carries a level of responsibility that requires officers to step into situations that are often unpredictable, high-pressure, and deeply human. The Hall of Fame inductees have carried that responsibility over the course of entire careers — not just in the moments that are seen, but in the ones that aren’t. The calls that didn’t make headlines. The decisions that changed outcomes quietly. The consistency that built trust over time.

“Protector’s Prayer has been incredibly honored to partner with the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame for the past two years. Their commitment to recognizing and preserving the legacy of our nation’s finest is truly inspiring. Being invited to help honor new inductees with framed copies of The Protector’s Prayer and to personally address such distinguished guests has been both humbling and meaningful. The Hall of Fame creates a first-class experience that celebrates courage, sacrifice, and service in a way that deeply resonates with our mission.” — Nicholas Menster, Protector’s Prayer

No one reaches that level of service alone. Behind every officer recognized is a network of people who made that career possible. Families who supported them through long hours and uncertainty. Departments that became more than workplaces. Partners who relied on one another in moments where trust was everything. The ceremony reflects that broader picture, acknowledging that service at this level is never carried in isolation.

The officers and K9s inducted this year now become part of the legacy of the National Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. But their influence doesn’t end with recognition. It continues in the officers they’ve mentored, in the standards they’ve set, and in the communities they’ve served.

In that way, the Hall of Fame is not simply a reflection of what has been done. It is a foundation for what comes next.

See the full list of honorees at nationalleohalloffame.com.

About the author

Megan Stockburger is the Executive Director and Co-Founder of the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame.

