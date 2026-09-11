National Police Activities League
The National Police Athletic/Activities League, Inc. (National PAL) and its Chapters work nationwide promoting the prevention of juvenile crime and violence by building relationships among kids, cops, and communities through positive engagement. There are more than 200 PAL chapters throughout the United States, serving over 2 million youth annually. It is the premier model for modern community policing and connecting cops to kids. To learn more about National PAL, please visit nationalpal.org.