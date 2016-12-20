La. police receive grant to improve DUI enforcement

By Jed Lipinski

The Times-Picayune

KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department has received a grant worth $22,000 to ramp up its enforcement of drunk driving and seatbelt violations by motorists in the city. The funding, provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will go toward overtime pay for officers who patrol or conduct checkpoints for these violations, the department said.

The grant period began Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2017. Until the grant period ends, officers will also work overtime for several weeks as part of the Special Wave Enforcement campaign. Time periods in the campaign include:

Dec. 15, 2016 - Jan. 1, 2017: Christmas/New Year’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”

Feb. 17-28, 2017: Mardi Gras “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”

April 21-27, 2017: “Buckle Up in Your Truck”

May 22-June 4, 2017: “Click It or Ticket” National Mobilization

June 30-July 5, 2017: Independence Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”

Aug. 18 - Sept. 3, 2017: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” National Mobilization

Read more: Kenner police receive grant to improve drunk driving enforcement