On-demand Training: AI for Investigation Speed and Resolution in Law Enforcement
AI-driven decision intelligence turns fragmented data into conclusive outcomes in complex cases. NEXYTE fuses siloed sources, automates the heavy analytical lift, and compresses time to decision while the investigator stays in control of every conclusion.
This on-demand Police1 training course provides practical guidance on using AI-driven decision intelligence to organize fragmented information, identify meaningful connections and prioritize investigative leads. We will explore how NEXYTE, Cognyte’s decision intelligence platform, brings together data from existing systems and supports tasks such as resolving identities, discovering relationships, searching case information, summarizing records and analyzing multilingual communications. A scenario-based walkthrough will illustrate how these capabilities can help investigators assess evidence and determine next steps in a complex case.
In this course, you will learn to:
- Identify key investigative challenges created by growing data volumes, disconnected systems, manual processes and analytical backlogs.
- Describe how AI-powered tools support entity resolution, relationship discovery, information retrieval and multilingual communications analysis.
- Recognize safeguards for responsible AI use, including lawful data access, verification of AI-generated findings, explainability, and continued human judgment.
Why Attend?
The ability to collect information often exceeds an agency’s capacity to connect and analyze it, leaving investigators and analysts to navigate disconnected systems, growing evidence volumes, and competing case priorities. We’ll examine NEXYTE, Cognyte’s decision intelligence platform, an AI-driven decision intelligence platform designed for government and enterprise organizations to accelerate data fusion, investigations, and intelligence analysis. Through practical examples of NEXYTE’s data fusion, AI-powered investigation, and decision intelligence capabilities, this training will explore how these tools can help surface relationships, organize complex evidence, and reduce time spent searching for information. We will also demonstrate the need to verify AI-generated findings, maintain lawful use of data, and apply professional judgment at every stage — helping agencies pursue greater efficiency while preserving accountability and the integrity of their investigations.
Who Should Attend?
- Crime analysts
- Cold case investigators
- Homicide detectives
- Financial crime investigators
- Fraud investigators
- Cybercrime investigators
- Digital forensics examiners
About the sponsor
Cognyte, a global leader in data processing and investigative analytics solutions, helps government agencies and other organizations generate Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. With offerings that leverage state-of-the-art technology, including artificial intelligence, big data analytics and advanced machine learning, Cognyte helps customers eliminate the unknown and make smarter, faster decisions with their data for the best possible outcomes.
Disclaimer
The content, statements, views, demonstrations, and opinions expressed in this training course are solely those of the training creators and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions of Lexipol, Police1, Cognyte, or any law enforcement agency.
This course is provided solely for educational and informational purposes as a general discussion of law enforcement concepts, tactics, and decision-making. The content is intended only as an example of general best practices and is not intended to replace, modify, interfere with, or override any federal, state, or local law, agency policy, collective bargaining agreement, training standard, use-of-force policy, tactical protocol, supervision requirement, or legal guidance applicable to the viewer’s agency or jurisdiction.
This course is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis, without warranties of any kind, express, implied, or statutory, including any warranties of accuracy, completeness, timeliness, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, or non-infringement. While reasonable efforts have been made to provide useful and current information, no representation or warranty is made that the content is error-free, complete, operationally appropriate for every circumstance, or legally sufficient for any particular incident, jurisdiction, agency, officer, instructor, or factual scenario.
Viewers are solely responsible for evaluating the applicability of the material to their own duties, facts, agency policies, supervision, training, and legal environment. Viewers should consult their chain of command, training unit, legal advisor, and agency policy manual before applying any concept, tactic, or recommendation discussed in this course.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, Lexipol, Police1, Cognyte, Shots Fired Media Group, the course creators, instructors, presenters, officers, employees, affiliates, agents, licensors, successors, and assigns disclaim any and all liability of any kind, whether based in contract, tort, negligence, strict liability, warranty, statutory claim, or otherwise, arising out of or related to access to, reliance on, use of, misuse of, interpretation of, or inability to use this course or any related materials, including but not limited to claims involving personal injury, death, property damage, civil liability, criminal liability, disciplinary action, employment action, or other direct, indirect, incidental, special, consequential, or punitive damages.
By accessing, viewing, registering for, or participating in this training course, each user expressly acknowledges that he or she has read, understood, and accepted this disclaimer and assumes full responsibility for any decision or action taken based on the course content.