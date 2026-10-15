On-demand Training: AI for Investigation Speed and Resolution in Law Enforcement

This on-demand Police1 training course provides practical guidance on using AI-driven decision intelligence to organize fragmented information, identify meaningful connections and prioritize investigative leads. We will explore how NEXYTE, Cognyte’s decision intelligence platform, brings together data from existing systems and supports tasks such as resolving identities, discovering relationships, searching case information, summarizing records and analyzing multilingual communications. A scenario-based walkthrough will illustrate how these capabilities can help investigators assess evidence and determine next steps in a complex case.

In this course, you will learn to:

Identify key investigative challenges created by growing data volumes, disconnected systems, manual processes and analytical backlogs.



Describe how AI-powered tools support entity resolution, relationship discovery, information retrieval and multilingual communications analysis.



Recognize safeguards for responsible AI use, including lawful data access, verification of AI-generated findings, explainability, and continued human judgment.

Why Attend?

The ability to collect information often exceeds an agency’s capacity to connect and analyze it, leaving investigators and analysts to navigate disconnected systems, growing evidence volumes, and competing case priorities. We’ll examine NEXYTE, Cognyte’s decision intelligence platform, an AI-driven decision intelligence platform designed for government and enterprise organizations to accelerate data fusion, investigations, and intelligence analysis. Through practical examples of NEXYTE’s data fusion, AI-powered investigation, and decision intelligence capabilities, this training will explore how these tools can help surface relationships, organize complex evidence, and reduce time spent searching for information. We will also demonstrate the need to verify AI-generated findings, maintain lawful use of data, and apply professional judgment at every stage — helping agencies pursue greater efficiency while preserving accountability and the integrity of their investigations.

Who Should Attend?



Crime analysts



Cold case investigators



Homicide detectives



Financial crime investigators



Fraud investigators



Cybercrime investigators



Digital forensics examiners



About the sponsor

Cognyte, a global leader in data processing and investigative analytics solutions, helps government agencies and other organizations generate Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. With offerings that leverage state-of-the-art technology, including artificial intelligence, big data analytics and advanced machine learning, Cognyte helps customers eliminate the unknown and make smarter, faster decisions with their data for the best possible outcomes.