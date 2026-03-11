When less-lethal options disappear: What the LAPD 40mm ban means for crowd control

Download this week’s episode on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify or via RSS feed, and watch the video version on Police1’s YouTube channel.

What happens when a key less-lethal tool disappears from the public order toolbox? A recent federal court order halting LAPD’s use of 40mm projectile launchers has reignited a national debate about crowd control, use of force policy and the limits of modern policing.

In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley sits down with Joshua Coleman of the California Force Instructors Association and retired Berkeley Police Captain Spencer Fomby, Chair of the National Tactical Officers Association’s Public Order Section, to unpack the ruling and its broader implications for agencies across the country.

Drawing on decades of experience in protest response, use-of-force training and courtroom testimony, Coleman and Fomby explore how removing intermediate force options can leave officers with fewer safe alternatives when protests turn violent. They discuss the training gaps that often lead to misuse of less-lethal tools, the growing influence of litigation and policy reform on police tactics, and the difficult balance between community expectations and operational reality when unrest escalates.

Key takeaways from this episode

Removing less-lethal tools creates operational gaps: When intermediate options like the 40mm launcher are removed, officers may be left choosing between doing nothing or escalating to more dangerous force options.

Training standards remain a major weakness: Both guests stress that many officers deploying less-lethal systems receive minimal training, which increases the risk of mistakes and legal consequences.

Litigation is reshaping protest policing: Civil lawsuits and court injunctions have become powerful tools for activists seeking to restrict crowd-control tactics nationwide.

Leadership and preparation are critical: Agencies must invest in policy development, specialized training and command-level preparation for public order events before crises occur.

About our sponsor

This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by OfficerStore. Learn more about getting the gear you need at prices you can afford by visiting OfficerStore.com.

Rate and review the Policing Matters podcast

Enjoying the show? Please take a moment to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts. Contact the Policing Matters team at policingmatters@police1.com to share ideas, suggestions and feedback.