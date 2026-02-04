Policing New York at the brink

Download this week’s episode on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify or via RSS feed, and watch the video version on Police1’s YouTube channel.

In 1990, New York City was a place many Americans were afraid to enter, let alone police. More than 2,600 homicides in a single year, open-air drug markets, violent subway platforms and neighborhoods ruled by fear defined daily life. What followed would become one of the most debated eras in modern policing — aggressive enforcement strategies, the expansion of stop, question and frisk, and a leadership-driven push to reclaim the streets. Decades later, those years are still argued in classrooms, courtrooms and police roll calls across the country.

On this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley is joined by NYPD Detective Tom Smith, who lived that history from the inside. Smith joined the department in 1990 and was assigned to West Harlem’s 30th Precinct, one of the city’s busiest and most dangerous commands at the time. From anti-crime plainclothes work and gun arrests to major narcotics investigations, DEA task force operations and a post-9/11 deployment to Afghanistan, Smith’s career spans local street enforcement and international investigations. He shares what policing looked like before the crime drop, how leadership and coordinated prosecution mattered, and what today’s officers face in a very different New York City.

What policing New York City looked like at the height of the 1990 violence epidemic

How street-level enforcement, leadership and coordination with prosecutors drove historic crime reductions

What stop, question and frisk actually looked like on the street — and why officers believed it worked

How broken windows policing played out in real time across Harlem and the Bronx

Why leadership, training and follow-through still matter as much today as they did then

