How three cities built a future-focused police leadership academy

We talk constantly about training in law enforcement, but are we investing enough in leadership? Tactical skills are reinforced from the academy through specialty assignments, yet the challenges facing today’s agencies demand more than operational competence. Ethical judgment, resilience, culture building and strategic thinking are now mission-critical. In this episode of Policing Matters, host Jim Dudley sits down with leaders from three major agencies who decided to tackle that gap together.

Chief Paul Noel of the Knoxville Police Department, Deputy Chief Emily McKinley of the Louisville Metro Police Department and Captain Michael Vaughn of the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department break down the creation of the Tri-City Police Leadership Academy. They discuss how the idea evolved from the DC Police Leadership Academy, how three chiefs aligned on vision and funding, what three weeks of “future-focused leadership” actually looks like, and how the program is shaping sergeants, lieutenants and professional staff to lead through culture change, crisis and complexity.

How a weekend phone call during a hike helped spark a three-city leadership partnership.

Why the academy intentionally mixes police legends with private sector executives like a former Motorola CEO.

How Knoxville used its police foundation and business community to raise nearly a quarter million dollars in seed funding.

Why the chiefs deliberately selected some “skeptical but capable” leaders to attend the first cohort.

How Nashville’s bomb squad once drove two and a half hours to Knoxville to help disarm 450 sticks of dynamite – and what that says about regional collaboration.

Leadership training must be intentional. Tactical training is constant in policing. Leadership development cannot be left to chance or rank alone.

Regional collaboration multiplies impact. By combining resources across three agencies, the academy delivers higher caliber instructors, deeper networking and shared problem solving that no single department could easily provide alone.

Culture change requires modeling from the top. Chiefs are not passive sponsors. They teach in the academy, stay engaged in planning and ensure graduates have access to mentorship and executive support.

Retention is leadership-driven. Recruitment challenges are real, but retention hinges on frontline supervisors building trust, morale and a culture where officers feel supported.

Strong policing is economic infrastructure. Safe cities attract business, tourism and investment. Leadership development is not a luxury expense – it is a strategic investment in community stability and growth.

