Unlocked doors, new rules: One sheriff’s high-risk jail experiment

Running a jail can feel like a fixed equation: hire staff, manage the facility, keep order, repeat. But Pinal County (Arizona) Sheriff Ross Teeple decided the “that’s just how incarceration is” mindset was fueling the same cycle of violence, lockdowns and repeat offenders. His response was as simple as it was controversial: open an entire pod 24/7, pull the detention deputy out of direct supervision, and see whether a responsibility-based model could change behavior, culture and outcomes. The experiment became the focus of Netflix’s “Unlocked: A Jail Experiment” and sparked a larger conversation about what risk leadership looks like inside corrections.

In this episode of Policing Matters, host Jim Dudley talks with Teeple about how the plan moved from idea to execution, including stakeholder meetings, staff skepticism, and safeguards designed to keep deputies and inmates safe while still testing a real operational shift.

Tune in to hear



Why Sheriff Ross Teeple unlocked an entire jail pod 24/7 — and what he was trying to prove

How indirect supervision and inmate responsibility changed behavior inside the pod

What staff resistance looked like at first — and why some skeptics changed their minds

The rules, vetting and removals that kept the experiment from going sideways

What surprised leadership most and what early recidivism data is showing

