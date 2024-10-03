Las Vegas PD awarded state grants to combat traffic fatalities

By Joanna Putman

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has received state grants to support efforts aimed at reducing crashes caused by impaired and reckless driving, KLAS reported.

“Impaired driving fatalities have consistently been the most common cause of motor vehicle collisions resulting in injuries and death in Nevada,” LVMPD stated.

The funding, effective through Sept. 30, 2025, will allow LVMPD to collaborate with other jurisdictions in several “Joining Forces” events over the next year to target impaired drivers, according to the report.

The funds will enable Metro to deploy additional officers equipped with mobile testing systems and a phlebotomist to patrol areas known for impaired driving. This setup allows for quicker testing and transportation of offenders, helping officers return to patrol duties sooner, according to the report. Crime Scene Analysts will also receive training to collect blood samples from those arrested for DUI, aiding in the prosecution process.

In addition to tackling impaired driving, the grants will fund efforts to stop reckless driving and improve pedestrian safety.

As of 2024, Metro has recorded 112 traffic-related fatalities within its jurisdiction, according to the report. The funding comes from the Nevada Department of Public Safety and the Office of Traffic Safety.