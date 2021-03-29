6 state school safety grants agencies should know about

A 2020 RAND Corporation COVID survey found that “66% of teachers…say their students are less prepared for grade-level work now compared to this point last year.” Governors from many states are requiring schools to reopen immediately.

Currently, the transition from online classes to in-person classrooms is moving at rapid speeds. Children will need time to readjust for in-person school, and stress will be elevated. The need for school safety has never been greater. Is your school ready to provide a safe and secure environment for students?

State school safety grants are an opportunity for K-12 schools to receive grant monies to protect students, staff and their schools. Research your state-specific guidelines.

Under certain circumstances, state entitlement grants can be used for school safety. Research and call your state education specialist for specifics. These formula grants include:

Helpful hint: You can use various grant-specific sites such as grantfinder.com when researching school safety grants. If you do not have access to a grant search engine, use your favorite search engine such as Google. Use broad words at first; then narrow your search with specific words.