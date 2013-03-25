$8M in private donations will buy 100 squads, 23 EMS units

By Joe Guillen and Gina Damron

Detroit Free Press

DETROIT — Detroit private business, including the Penske Corporation, will donate $8 million for 23 EMS units and 100 police cruisers to boost public safety and reduce response times, Mayor Dave Bing announced this morning.

Images of the new vehicles were unveiled at the press conference. The cruisers shown were Dodge Chargers, Ford Tauruses and Chevrolet Caprices. The EMS units shown were Horton Terrastar ambulances.

Detroit Police Officers Association President Mark Diaz welcomed the donation. “We’re thrilled that the … private sector is taking an interest in rebuilding the city,” Diaz said, adding that the key is ensuring public safety.

