Ala. police department to install internet in squads

By Brent Maze

Hartselle Enquirer

HARTSELLE, Ala. — The Hartselle Police Department won’t have to use aircards much longer to connect their vehicle’s laptops to the Internet.

After receiving federal approval, the department is using a $250,000 COPS grant to install equipment in police cars, which will provide capability for Internet access in their police cars.

Hartselle Police Chief Ron Puckett said this grant will cover all equipment costs except for connectivity to the Internet. Council members expressed support of purchasing the Internet service for the vehicles by Oct. 1.

