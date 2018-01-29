Atlanta school officers receive grant to get body cameras

By Vanessa McCray

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA — Atlanta school police officers are getting a new addition to their uniforms: body cameras.

Atlanta Public Schools announced it would equip its officers with body-worn cameras, using a grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance, part of the U.S. Department of Justice.

The district was awarded a $249,608 federal grant to be matched with local money and to be divided among it, Clayton, and DeKalb school districts based on the number of officers in each district.

