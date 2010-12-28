Calif. grant helps cops get new video tool

Eureka Times Standard

FORTUNA, Calif. — Several Fortuna Police Department officers are now equipped with a communication device call the VIDMIC that allows officers to record up to three hours of audio and full-color video along with still photographs.

With a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Fortuna Police Department purchased four VIDMICS to be used by sworn personnel working uniformed field assignments.

According to a Fortuna Police department press release, the risk-management tool is integrated into an officer’s portable radio microphone.

A study completed by the International Association of Chiefs of Police found that when video of an incident was available, that video record exonerated officers of allegations more than 96 percent of the time.

The video is date-time stamped and is downloaded into electronic files to preserve it. It cannot be deleted, the release stated.

