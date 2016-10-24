Calif. police receive $105K traffic safety grant

By Chelcey Adami

The Californian

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Office of Traffic Safety has awarded the Salinas Police Department a $105,000 grant for a year-long program of special enforcements and public awareness activities to prevent traffic-related deaths and injuries.

“This grant will no doubt prevent death and injury in Salinas,” Traffic Sgt. Gerry Ross wrote in a press statement. “This money provides us with the resources to keep working toward our goal of zero traffic deaths.”

The funding will go towards educational presentations; DUI checkpoints; DUI saturation patrols; bicycle, pedestrian and motorcycle safety enforcement; distracted driving enforcement; speed, red light and stop sign enforcement; warrant service operations targeting multiple DUI offenders; compilation of DUI “Hot sheets” which identify repeat DUI offenders; specialized training to identify those driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol; and court sting operations to cite people who drive away from DUI court although their license is suspended or revoked.

