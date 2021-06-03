COPS Office announces grant opportunities for de-escalation training, diversity, accreditation

By Suzie Ziegler

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services announced Thursday that a new grant opportunity is now open to applications.

The Community Policing Development (CPD) funds are used to develop projects and implement community policing strategies by providing guidance on practices, testing new strategies and building knowledge about effective outcomes, according to the release.

The grant is subdivided into three portions:

De-escalation training: Up to $15,000,000 is available for officer training in de-escalation techniques.

Accreditation: Up to $5,000,000 is available to expand accreditation programs and help agencies with gaining accreditation to ensure compliance with national and international standards.

Tolerance, diversity and anti-bias online training: Up to $2,000,000 is available for grants to support tolerance, diversity and anti-bias training programs offered by organizations with experience training law enforcement personnel.

Applications for the portions above are due by July 22, 2021 at 7:59 p.m. Eastern. Click here for more information on the 2021 CPD program.