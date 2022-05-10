REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
DOJ announces $40M in community policing grants

Areas include CIT training, anti-bias training and microgrants for pilot projects

May 10, 2022 03:37 PM

By Police1 Staff

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has announced $40 million in available grant funds to further community policing.

According to a news release, the funding will be offered for areas including Crisis Intervention Teams (CIT), de-escalation training, accreditation, diversity and anti-bias training, and microgrants for community policing pilot projects.

Agencies have until June 23, 2022 to apply.

Additionally, $5 million in funding is available to agencies for the Collaborative Reform Initiative, which offers tiered technical assistance to agencies on a wide range of issues including organizational assessments, critical incident response, and gun violence prevention. The deadline to apply for CRI is July 8, 2022.

