DOJ awards $33M in grants to advance community policing efforts across U.S.

By Department of Justice

Office of Public Affairs

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) today announced over $33 million in funding to advance the practice of community policing in law enforcement.

Community Policing Development (CPD) program funds are used to support promising practices through the development and testing of innovative strategies; building knowledge about effective practices and outcomes; and supporting new, creative approaches to preventing crime and promoting safe communities.

“Keeping communities safe requires building relationships and increasing trust between law enforcement and those they serve,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The wide range of programs these funds will support – from de-escalation training and anti-bias efforts to technical assistance and accreditation programs – are critical to achieving our public safety goals.”

Highlights of the 2021 CPD funding include:

Crisis Intervention Teams (CIT)

Tolerance, diversity and anti-bias training : Over $1.7 million will be used for the creation and delivery of tolerance, diversity and anti-bias training for law enforcement officers.

: Over $1.7 million will be used for the creation and delivery of tolerance, diversity and anti-bias training for law enforcement officers. De-escalation training

COPS microgrants: More than $2.7 million will support COPS Microgrants demonstration or pilot projects in local agencies. These are projects that offer creative ideas to advance crime-fighting, community engagement, problem-solving or organizational changes to support community policing.

More than $2.7 million will support COPS Microgrants demonstration or pilot projects in local agencies. These are projects that offer creative ideas to advance crime-fighting, community engagement, problem-solving or organizational changes to support community policing. Accreditation: Over $3.8 million will be used to expand accreditation programs and assist agencies with gaining accreditation to ensure compliance with national and international standards, covering all aspects of law enforcement policies, procedures, practices and operations.

NEXT: Police officer training in an age of reform