DOJ to help rural, tribal law enforcement buy body cameras

By Suzie Ziegler

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice says it will help tribal and smaller law enforcement agencies buy body-worn cameras.

According to a release from the DOJ, $7.65 million is available via a competitive grant program from the department’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.

“The Justice Department is committed to providing law enforcement with valuable resources to increase accountability and build trust with the communities they serve,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

The funds “must be used to purchase or lease body-worn cameras,” but can be used to support existing programs or pilots, according to the release.

“This grant program will make it easier for small, rural and tribal law enforcement agencies to apply for funding,” BJA Acting Director Kristen Mahoney said. “It’s an online application that will streamline the grant process for these agencies.”

Applications are due August 31. Click here for more information.

NEXT: How to buy body-worn cameras (eBook)