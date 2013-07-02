Federal grant funds cops’ body cameras, corrections’ security

WIBW.com

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Department of Corrections is splitting a $76,479 federal grant to improve security and technology.

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justic Grant will be used primarily to focus on preventing and controlling crime with updated technology. The money awarded to each city or municipality that applies for the grant is determined based on the city’s size and how the crime rate affects its population.

The police department will use their $38,239 half to purchase Taser Axon Flex body-worn video systems, which officers will wear to record interactions between cops and citizens. The video will then be analyzed.

Topeka Police Chief Ron Miller said the system reduces complaints to nearly zero and reduces the use of force, because people will know they are being recorded. The body-worn video devices are better than in-car cameras because it provides the cop’s perspective while interacting with citizens.

