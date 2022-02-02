Fla. PD receives $300K grant to combat homelessness

By Sooji Nam

WPBF

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Virginia and Harvey Kimmel Foundation donated $300,000 to the Delray Beach Police Department to help combat homelessness in the city.

The funds, disbursed throughout three years, will go towards expanding Delray Beach Police Department’s Community Outreach Team, also known as C.A.R.E.S.

There are two police officers and a licensed clinician on the C.A.R.E.S. team. With the grant, the department is adding a second service population advocate.

