ICAP awarded monumental grant from DOJ

By Police1 Staff

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The International Association of Chiefs of Police announced that they have received a $7 million award from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

The funding will allow the IACP and other prominent law enforcement associates to create the Collaborative Reform Initiative Technical Assistance Center, also known as CRI-TAC, according to the IACP. The CRI-TAC will provide quality, customizable technical assistance for state, local, territorial and tribal LE agencies.

The CRI-TAC is built around the philosophy that local involvement and accountability are vital for ensuring that agencies can meet the needs and expectations of the communities while also being prepared to face modern issues in LE. This will allow agencies to enhance their organizational, public safety, crime reduction and community policing effectiveness.

Technical assistance will also be tailored to each agency to ensure that it meets their specific and unique needs.

The law enforcement associations formally involved in the project include: