Ind. PD gets firehouse subs public safety foundation grant for AEDs

By Martinsville Reporter-Times

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department is better equipped to keep all community members safe thanks to a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The $25,921 grant will be used to purchase 25 automated external defibrillators (AEDs), fulfilling a critical need within the department.

“We are committed to helping organizations such as Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department continue their lifesaving work within local communities. We are honored to be able to award this grant and do our part to ensure that Mooresville is safer for everyone, including first responders,” said Robin Peters, executive director, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

