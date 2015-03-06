PRESS RELEASE

March 2015

San Francisco, CA: Praetorian Digital has partnered with the Grant Professionals Association (GPA) to announce the establishment of International Grant Professionals Week March 16-20, 2015. Grant Professionals Week recognizes and celebrates the work of grant professionals, who serve as administrators, consultants, managers, grant-makers and writers.

Every day, grant professionals work diligently, usually behind the scenes, to seek grant opportunities, administer projects and implement important programs for the benefit of society’s disadvantaged and underserved people. These talented professionals are dedicated to providing the highest standard of ethics, quality program development, thoughtful project implementation and wise financial stewardship. Often, those standards extend beyond the mere financial and include capacity support, long term solutions to challenges, fundraising assistance, expert project management, sustainable programming and so much more.

“Grant professionals do much more than write grants – we are community leaders! We are managers, administrators, consultants, grant-makers, and we write grant proposals!” stated Debbie DiVirgilio, President of GPA.

Monday through Friday of Grant Professionals Week will address different aspects of the grant profession.

Monday, March 16 th – Grant Profession Education & Awareness Day

– Grant Profession Education & Awareness Day Tuesday, March 17 th – GPA Chapter and Community Event Day

– GPA Chapter and Community Event Day Wednesday, March 18 th – International Event Day

– International Event Day Thursday, March 19 th – Thank you! Grant Entrepreneurs, Partners and Volunteer Day

– Thank you! Grant Entrepreneurs, Partners and Volunteer Day Friday, March 20th – Grant Professionals Appreciation Day

Grant Professionals Week is an important part of the month of March 2015. The Grant Professionals Certification Institute (GPCI) has launched a campaign to bring awareness to the Grant Professional Certified (GPC) credential. March 1, 2015 will launch the “31 Days of GPC”, showcasing a daily video of a GPC explaining the importance of the credential and how it has benefitted his/her career. In where there is no recognized academic degree, certification is the only authoritative, independent measure available by which to determine a person’s experience, skill and knowledge base.

“International Grant Professionals Week is a terrific complement to GPCI’s “31 Days of GPC” event. We are proud to be a part of recognizing the grant professionals whose experience, qualifications and skills are paramount to sustainable programming at non-profits word-wide,” declared Amanda Day, President of GPCI.

For more information about GPCI, the GPC credential and the 31 Days of GPC, please visit the GPCI website at www.grantcredential.org.

GPA is a professional organization that builds and supports a community of grant professionals committed to serving the greater public good. We have partnered in this effort with GPCI, the grant profession’s organization that is dedicated to promoting competency and ethical practices within the field of grantsmanship, and the Grant Professionals Foundation (GPF), the fundraising partner ensuring the resources are available to train, credential and advocate for all grant professionals.

For more information, visit the International Grant Professionals Week web page at: www.grantprofessionals.org/grantprofessionalsweek.

Contact for more information about IGPW:

Kelli Romero, Membership Director

Grant Professionals Association

membership@grantprofessionals.org

(913) 788-3000

###

Praetorian Digital

Founded in 1999, Praetorian Digital is the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market. Our properties are visited by more than 5 million public safety and local government officials every month and count over 1.3 million first responders and government personnel as members. Praetorian owns and operates PoliceOne.com, FireRescue1.com, FireChief.com,EMS1.com, Corrections1.com, Military1.com and Gov1.com as well as more than 15 topical websites providing resources ranging from accredited online training to grant funding assistance. We are deeply committed to providing cutting-edge information and resources that help first responders, government officials and military personnel better protect themselves and serve their communities.