Marijuana grants help educate Mich. police

By Beth LeBlanc

Times Herald

SANDUSKY, Mich. — Drug task force units in St. Clair and Sanilac counties received $41,740 and $18,483 respectively in medical marijuana grant money in 2015, according to a Sept. 25 report from the state department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

The money was awarded to four counties statewide through an inaugural program that awards grants for the education, communication and enforcement of the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act.

The grant amounts for each county law enforcement department are based on how many people apply for or renew a card in the county that year.

