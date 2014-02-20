Mass. grant available for crisis intervention training

By Suzanne McLaughlin

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Behavioral Health Network announced that it has an $80,000 grant available for police departments to be given crisis intervention training.

The grant is from the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health. It will be renewable for two years.

The training is to equip police officers with crisis resolution and de-escalation skills when responding to persons with emotional disturbances.

