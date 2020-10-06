Mass. police get $463K grant for sexual assault, domestic violence work

By Michael Connors

Daily Hampshire Gazette

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. — Town police have received a $462,817 federal grant that they say will improve their response to sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking.

The Belchertown Police Department said the funding is an extension of an original award of $242,537 received in 2017 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women. The funding covers a three-year period.

Police say that the money will be used to provide specialized training for officers “in the areas of sexual and domestic violence, human trafficking, stalking and violence against vulnerable populations including elders, disabled and the immigrant community.”

