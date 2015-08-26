Mass. police get $5K grant for new suicide-prevention computer system

By Jennifer Fenn Lefferts

The Boston Globe

PEPPERDELL, Mass. — The Pepperell Police Department received a $5,000 grant from the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association for a new computer-based suicide-prevention and cell-monitoring system.

The funding has been used to install a video and audio surveillance system for the booking area and interview rooms, purchase portable detour signs and cones carried in patrol cars, and implement a facility maintenance-needs assessment after the public safety complex underwent mold remediation.

“We are responsible for the well-being of the individuals we have in custody,” said Police Chief David Scott. “This system will help us keep them safe while they are being held at our facility.”

