Mass. police receive $100K to increase police presence

By Peter Francis

Eagle Tribune

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Sometimes the best gifts arrive after Christmas.

The city will once again receive a sizable state grant in an effort to put more police officers on the street in 2017 -- $100,000.

However, that money, handed down through the state’s Municipal Safety Staffing Grant program, is less than the $323,000 the city received in 2015.

