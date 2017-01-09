Mass. police receive $100K to increase police presence
By Peter Francis
Eagle Tribune
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Sometimes the best gifts arrive after Christmas.
The city will once again receive a sizable state grant in an effort to put more police officers on the street in 2017 -- $100,000.
However, that money, handed down through the state’s Municipal Safety Staffing Grant program, is less than the $323,000 the city received in 2015.