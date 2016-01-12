Mich. K-9 receives ballistic vest from grants

Thomas Wightman, Chief of Police

Brighton Police Department

BRIGHTON, Mich. — Brighton City Police Department’s K9 Danko will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate. The suggested donation to provide one protective vest for law enforcement K9 is $1,050.00.

Each vest has a value between $1,795 – $2,234 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Full Story: Brighton City Police Department K-9 Dank to get body armor