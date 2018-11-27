Mo. PD receives nearly $80K worth of grants

By Sydnie Holzfaster

KQ2.com

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Chillicothe Police Department has received nearly $80,000 in extra funding. For 2018, the department has received a total of eight federal and state grants ranging between $1,000 and $55,000.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples said the grants will give the department a chance to upgrade their equipment.

“We received approximately $55,000 from the Police Chiefs Association, which provided five new in car computers, a license plate reader and two rapid IDs that help us identify people when they don’t want to be identified,"Maples said.

