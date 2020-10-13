Mont. sheriff’s office unveils new mobile incident response vehicle

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new incident response vehicle Wednesday worth about $437,000 and paid for with grant money from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The agency’s new 2020 Freightliner MT-55 van is outfitted with the latest in law enforcement technology, including an elevated camera, radio and internet communications and the space inside to interview witnesses and process evidence.

“We can use it for almost anything,” said Shane Bandroft, a detective at the sheriff’s office. “From major crime scenes to search and rescue missions, to dignitary protection, anything we might need. It’s also available to anyone in eastern Montana as they might need it.”

Full story: Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office unveils new mobile incident response vehicle