NJ police get grant for body cameras

By Hasime Kukaj

North Jersey.com

NUTLEY, N.J. — Nutley was one of 176 police departments across the state awarded with funds to purchase body cameras.

On Monday, Dec. 21, Acting Attorney General John J. Hoffman announced that Nutley would receive $15,000 from the Attorney General’s Body Worn Camera Assistance Program. The money will be used to purchase 30 body-worn cameras for township officers.

The state attorney general’s office awarded a total of $2.5 million across the state.

