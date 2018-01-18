NY police agencies get grant for video interrogation recordings

WHAM-TV

ALBANY, N.Y. — More than two dozen law enforcement agencies across New York will be receiving grants to update or purchase recording equipment for video interrogation systems.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that more than $650,000 in grants for the 28 local law enforcement agencies - including four in the Rochester area.

Once a new law takes effect on April 1, failing to record interrogations in applicable cases could result a recorded confession being inadmissible as evidence. This only applies to interrogations at police stations, correctional facilities, prosecutor’s offices, and similar holding areas.

