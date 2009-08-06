NYPD to get federal stimulus money after all

By Patrick McGeehan

New York Times

NEW YORK — If at first you do not receive stimulus money to hire more police, ask, ask again. That appears to be the lesson the New York Police Department could learn from the ebb and flow of federal funds for police hiring this week.

Just hours after New York City officials announced that they had been left out of one program to funnel federal money to police departments around the country, it was revealed that the city would receive even more money than they had already been counting on, from a different source.

On Wednesday, Janet Napolitano, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, is scheduled to announce that the city will receive about $35 million in federal stimulus money that it can use to hire police officers.

