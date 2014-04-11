Ohio cops get body cams through grant

By Spencer Roush

Port Clinton News Herald

LANCASTER, Ohio — Starting this week, Lancaster Police Department patrol officers were outfitted with TASER Axon body cameras, which will record all the officers’ interactions with the public using video and sound. The department started testing the body cameras this past summer with a handful of officers. Going forward, all of the city’s 40 patrol officers will use them.

“Officers are trained and good about remembering things people say, but they aren’t as good as video,” Capt. Adam Pillar said. “When you can see somebody’s demeanor on the video, you get the raw emotion.”

“The cost to put a camera in the cruiser is about $5,000,” Pillar said. “These (body cameras) cost us $299, and it was all done with grant money.”

