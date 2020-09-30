Ohio PD gets $50K in grants to promote safe driving

By Brian Haytcher

Star Beacon

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Madison Township Police Department received a pair of grants totaling more than $50,000 from the Ohio Traffic Safety office, according to a statement from the department. The grants are from the Select Traffic Enforcement Program and the Impaired Driver Enforcement Program, according to the statement.

“Both of (the grants) aim to, basically, positively impact safe driving practices and lower serious injury and fatal crashes through high visibility enforcement,” said MTPD Sgt. Matt Gosnik.

The grants will be used to increase police presence on dangerous stretches of road, Gosnik said. “If we identify certain areas within our jurisdiction where we’ve experienced higher amounts of serious injury or fatal accidents, we try to put more resources in that area during the course of executing the grant,” he said.

Full story: Madison Township Police gets $50,000 in grants to promote safe driving