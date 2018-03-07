Ohio PD receives grant for specialized training

By Ed Richter

Journal-News

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown City Council heard the first reading of an resolution to appropriate the funds received from a local grant to help Middletown police obtain updated specialized training for its officers.

The Middletown Community Foundation awarded the $10,000 grant to the Division of Police, but council had to approve the resolution on Tuesday before it could be spent. Council is expected to give final approval for this resolution at its March 20 meeting.

Officers and detectives attending these courses return to train the entire police division with new techniques.

