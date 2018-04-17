Ore. police department gets speed enforcement grant

By Tyler Jones

KEZI-TV

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — The Sutherlin Police Department recently received a speed enforcement grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation, allowing officers to work more overtime.

The grant from ODOT gives the police department 50 hours of overtime to work with.

Captain Kurt Sorenson with the Sutherlin Police Department said this means officers can come in any time they choose, before or after shifts or even on their days off, and only focus on speeding drivers.

