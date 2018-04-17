REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Ore. police department gets speed enforcement grant

The grant will give Sutherlin officers to work more overtime hours to focus on speed enforcement

April 17, 2018 06:12 PM

By Tyler Jones
KEZI-TV

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — The Sutherlin Police Department recently received a speed enforcement grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation, allowing officers to work more overtime.

The grant from ODOT gives the police department 50 hours of overtime to work with.

Captain Kurt Sorenson with the Sutherlin Police Department said this means officers can come in any time they choose, before or after shifts or even on their days off, and only focus on speeding drivers.

