Portland grant will help cops study ‘hot spot’ policing

PORTLAND — Portland’s City Council Wednesday unanimously approved a $699,464 federal grant awarded to the Police Bureau to help it study a hot-spot policing program that sends officers to patrol various locations across the city for 15 minutes at a time.

“This is good work being done very thoughtfully,’' said Mayor Charlie Hales, who serves as police commissioner.

This past spring, Portland police identified 20 hot spots based on the volume of crime and calls for service they generated over the past three years.

