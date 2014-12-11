Texas department gets grant to update police museum

By Kara Dixon

Fox 4

BEAUMONT, Texas — Tucked away under the Beaumont Police Department is its lesser-known museum area. It’s there to keep the department’s story alive.

Last month, the museum received a grant from the McFaddin Foundation to upgrade the museum.

Office Doug Kibodeaux said the grant money will go towards turning the old lineup room into a display room for two serial killers that came through Beaumont. It will also go toward getting a video player to show more in-depth information. He said the museum will not only help the younger generation connect with officers, but others who are also interested.

